BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Russian agencies quoted a government source as saying on Saturday that Turkey had delivered to Idlib more than 70 tanks, about 200 armored vehicles and 80 cannons, indicating that a large part of the equipment was being delivered to the jihadists of Jabhat Al-Nusra (now Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham).

READ ALSO: US Supports Turkey’s Attack Against Syrian Military in Syria – Pompeo

He pointed out that the militants had obtained from Turkey U.S.-made anti-aircraft missiles, coinciding with the recent downing of two Syrian Army helicopters in the countrysides of Idlib and Aleppo this week.

The Russian source confirmed that gunmen belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and other groups are participating in the fight against the Syrian military under the mask of Turkish Army elements.

He added that within a week, the Syrian forces destroyed more than 20 tanks and armored personnel carriers that were delivered from Turkey to militants in Idlib.

Turkey has yet to respond to these allegations; however, the Turkish military has been observed this week strengthening their presence around the Idlib and Aleppo governorates in an effort to block the Syrian Army’s advance to the border.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army captures several areas in Idlib despite increased Turkish military presence

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
FairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Still takes time to familiarize oneself with the workings of new military equipment. The Turks weren’t expecting that the SAA would make such rapid progress. Hence, Erdogan’s warning to the Syrians to return to previous battle lines otherwise by the end of Feb Turkey would take action presumably with an invasion size force ready. The SAA and RuAF should use their momentum to keep the foreign-backed jihadis and Turks off their feet and push the terrorists into Turkey where the Turks will just have to deal with them.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-15 15:35