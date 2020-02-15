BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Russian agencies quoted a government source as saying on Saturday that Turkey had delivered to Idlib more than 70 tanks, about 200 armored vehicles and 80 cannons, indicating that a large part of the equipment was being delivered to the jihadists of Jabhat Al-Nusra (now Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham).
He pointed out that the militants had obtained from Turkey U.S.-made anti-aircraft missiles, coinciding with the recent downing of two Syrian Army helicopters in the countrysides of Idlib and Aleppo this week.
The Russian source confirmed that gunmen belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and other groups are participating in the fight against the Syrian military under the mask of Turkish Army elements.
He added that within a week, the Syrian forces destroyed more than 20 tanks and armored personnel carriers that were delivered from Turkey to militants in Idlib.
Turkey has yet to respond to these allegations; however, the Turkish military has been observed this week strengthening their presence around the Idlib and Aleppo governorates in an effort to block the Syrian Army’s advance to the border.
