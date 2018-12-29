A new group of Turkish heavy military vehicles arrived in the country’s southeastern province of Sanliurfa bordering northern Syria, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

According to Anadolu, howitzers, tanks and other vehicles were redeployed to the Sanliurfa province in order to boost security in the border area.

On Friday, the Syrian army announced it had entered Manbij after receiving an appeal from the YPG to take control over the city amid Turkey’s plans to start a military operation there.

On Saturday, the Kremlin confirmed that Damascus had indeed regained control over the territory.

Earlier in December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara was ready to launch a new military operation against the Kurdish militia in the northern Syrian region of Manbij if the United States did not make the Kurdish People’s Protection Units’ (YPG) militants leave the area.

The Turkish leader later said that the operation had been postponed following his phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, who decided to withdraw US troops from Syria last week.
Source: Sputnik
Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army seizes large quantity of US-made missiles (photos)
News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of