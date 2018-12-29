A new group of Turkish heavy military vehicles arrived in the country’s southeastern province of Sanliurfa bordering northern Syria, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.
According to Anadolu, howitzers, tanks and other vehicles were redeployed to the Sanliurfa province in order to boost security in the border area.
On Friday, the Syrian army announced it had entered Manbij after receiving an appeal from the YPG to take control over the city amid Turkey’s plans to start a military operation there.
On Saturday, the Kremlin confirmed that Damascus had indeed regained control over the territory.
Earlier in December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara was ready to launch a new military operation against the Kurdish militia in the northern Syrian region of Manbij if the United States did not make the Kurdish People’s Protection Units’ (YPG) militants leave the area.
