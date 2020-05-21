BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry warned the Libyan National Army (LNA) against “any attack on Turkish interests.

According to the Foreign Ministry, any attack on Turkish interests “by the Haftar forces will have grave consequences.”

The spokesman for the ministry said that Turkey, which supports the Government of National Accord (GNA), would consider Haftar’s forces legitimate targets if Turkish interests were targeted, according to Anatolia News Agency.

Most recently, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the latest developments in Libya are due to the Turkish military’s intervention inside the North African nation.

Akar said that “the balances in Libya started to change after the advisory services and training provided by the Turkish Army to the Sarraj government forces.”

The Turkish minister added, “The forces of the Government of National Accord have achieved great success in Libya.”

