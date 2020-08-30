BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay considered increasing the territorial borders of the Greek islands from six miles to 12 nautical miles as a reason for war.

Oktay said: “Do the Greeks and the European Union expect us to accept an increase in the territorial waters of Greece and its islands from six nautical miles to 12 nautical miles? … If this matter is not a cause of war, then what is it?”

Oktay stressed that “Turkey will fully defend its rights on land, sea and air, and no one is waiting for Turkey to retreat one step, and we expect the European Union to say the truth.”

The Turkish Vice President added that his country “will protect its rights in every square meter of the eastern Mediterranean, regardless of the cost.”

He added, “Our nation does not place any weight on anything when it comes to its independence and freedom, and does not hesitate to pay any price for their preservation.”