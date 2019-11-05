Communications Director at the Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun has confirmed that the country’s forces have captured the sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former leader of Daesh* who is now believed to be dead.

Altun used the announcement to scold those who question Turkey’s resolve in fighting Daesh*, calling it “dark propaganda”.

“We have been leading in the fight against terrorism in all its forms. Our strong counter-terrorism cooperation with like-minded partners can never be questioned”, Fahrettin Altun stated.

Previously, the capture of 65-year-old Rasmiya Awad, the older sister of the notorious former Daesh* leader, was reported by the AP, citing an anonymous Turkish official.

According to the source, Awad was detained along with her husband, daughter-in-law, and five children in the Syrian town of Azaz, north of Aleppo.

Rasmiya Awad, believed to be the sister of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

The sister and her husband are reportedly being interrogated by Turkish forces, with the source calling Rasmiya Awad an “intelligence gold mine”. Awad is suspected of being affiliated with the terrorist organisation and thus capable of providing information about its structure and members.

“What she knows about [Daesh*] can significantly expand our understanding of the group and help us catch more bad guys”, the official said, according to AP.

Source: Sputnik

