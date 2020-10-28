BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned what it called “inappropriate practices” over the burning of an effigy of the Turkish president and the Turkish flag, during a demonstration organized by the Lebanese Armenians in front of the Turkish embassy in the Lebanese capital.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said, “We strongly condemn the inappropriate behavior against the president of our republic and our national flag, during a demonstration in front of the Turkish embassy in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and we await the competent authorities to investigate urgently and hold the wrongdoers accountable.”

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry statement, “the aforementioned demonstration took place, organized by Armenian groups in Lebanon, on October 26, and the Turkish flag and pictures of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were burned.”

The Armenian parties and student organizations in Lebanon organized a demonstration in front of the Turkish embassy in the Rabieh area, to condemn the violation of the armistice agreement between Karabakh and Azerbaijan, and Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan in the conflict over the region.

During the demonstration, the demonstrators threw stones at the security forces in charge of protecting the embassy, ​​and fired fireworks around the area.

The demonstrators raised signs denouncing Ankara’s policy and its direct support for Azerbaijan in its military battle in the Karabakh region.