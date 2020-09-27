BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – Turkey condemned the Armenian attack on the Armenian forces on Sunday, stressing that it supports Baku in light of the recent tension in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
“We condemn Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijan,” said Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, saying that “Armenia violated the ceasefire by attacking residential areas and once again showing that it is against peace and stability.”
He continued, “The international community must stop the dangerous Armenian provocation,” stressing that his country stands by Azerbaijan against Armenian attacks.
In the early hours on Sunday morning, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the Armenian army bombed settlements along the contact line between the two countries.
The authorities in Yerevan, in turn, accused the Azerbaijani army of launching an attack in the region and bombing civilian targets.
The OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States and France, has led efforts since 1992 to find a peaceful end to the decades-long conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
