BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – On Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the Turkish military presence in the Mediterranean region “does not aim to escalate tension there, but rather is for self-defense if necessary.”

In a statement published by the official Anadolu Agency, the ministry said that those who act in accordance with the concept of “I am the only owner of the Mediterranean” will be disappointed.

They added that Ankara has “the ability and capabilities to defeat the alliance of evil formed against it in the Mediterranean.”

The “alliance of evil” referenced by the Turkish Foreign Ministry is the ongoing military and economic alliance between Greece and Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean.

Last week, Greece and Egypt an agreement to demarcate the eastern Mediterranean, despite Turkey’s objections and warnings.