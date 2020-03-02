BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, said that 2,557 elements of the Syrian Armed Forces were ‘neutralized’ in the framework of Operation “Spring Shield”, as well as destroying two fighters, 8 helicopters, two drones, 135 tanks and 5 air defense platforms.

Ankara has stepped up its attacks, including drone strikes against the Syrian Army, since Thursday, when 36 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air attack by Damascus.

Turkey had already deployed thousands of soldiers and military vehicles in Idlib, northwestern Syria, last month to halt the progress of the Syrian forces.

In response, the Syrian Army said it had shot down Turkish drones and warned that it would shoot down any drones or planes that violated Syria’s airspace over the northwestern part of the country.

Despite this warning, Turkish warplanes shot down two Syrian jets, while Anatolia News said that the Turkish Army targeted the Nayrab Airbase, west of Aleppo, and removed it from service.

On whether this operation may cause a direct clash between Russia and Turkey, Akar said, “We have no intention or conviction in confronting Russia.”

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Syrian Army presses forward in west Aleppo as they approach key base

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

4
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
FairsFairDaeshbags-SuxAssad must stay Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Hum, Turkey has the mouth bigger than the a*s!

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 13:33
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I thought exactly the same thing…
In fact, I think that in a similar pattern as in William S. Burroughs’ “Naked Lunch”, Turkey is a an a$$hole that has grown teeth, a tongue and started speaking… And every time it speaks, it smells like…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 15:17
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Losers always talk this way when wars are going bad for them! So the Nazis were doing even when the Soviets were at Berlin’s gates, so the Houthis are doing too…
BTW, less than 2 hours ago, reports from militants media said that a Turkish convoy in Sarmin South Idlib has been bombed by Russian jets!
Turkish choppers entered Syria to move casualties back to Turkey…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 15:26
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

If that were true. Haven’t read about the Russian jets bombing that Turkish column on the London Syrian Observatory website yet.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 17:41