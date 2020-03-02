BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, said that 2,557 elements of the Syrian Armed Forces were ‘neutralized’ in the framework of Operation “Spring Shield”, as well as destroying two fighters, 8 helicopters, two drones, 135 tanks and 5 air defense platforms.
Ankara has stepped up its attacks, including drone strikes against the Syrian Army, since Thursday, when 36 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air attack by Damascus.
Turkey had already deployed thousands of soldiers and military vehicles in Idlib, northwestern Syria, last month to halt the progress of the Syrian forces.
In response, the Syrian Army said it had shot down Turkish drones and warned that it would shoot down any drones or planes that violated Syria’s airspace over the northwestern part of the country.
Despite this warning, Turkish warplanes shot down two Syrian jets, while Anatolia News said that the Turkish Army targeted the Nayrab Airbase, west of Aleppo, and removed it from service.
On whether this operation may cause a direct clash between Russia and Turkey, Akar said, “We have no intention or conviction in confronting Russia.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.