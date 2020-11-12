Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Thursday again stated that Turkey’s forces will take part in a peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh jointly with Russia, CNN Turk TV channel reported on Thursday.
“Turkey will participate in a joint peacekeeping mission to monitor and control the implementation of a [peace] deal [in Karabakh],” Akar said.
On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10.
The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday that a memorandum on setting up a joint Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh had been signed following online negotiations between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.
It will be located in Azerbaijan. These agreements don’t mention the presence of Turkish servicemen in the Karabakh peacekeeping contingent.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.