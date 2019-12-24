BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, said on Tuesday that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) did not leave Syria’s northern border, as they were supposed to leave under the agreements made with Russia and the United States.

“As a result of the peace process, a safe area has been formed that has been cleared of the terrorists. We have coordinated our activities and fulfilled agreements with the Americans and the Russians. This coordination is continuing, especially with the Russian side. Our colleagues monitor the situation day and night and know The terrorists are still west and east of this region,” Akar said.

Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring was halted on October 22nd after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reached an agreement in the resort-city of Sochi.

In addition to leaving the border, the Kurdish-led forces were also supposed to leave the towns of Manbij and Tal Rifa’at in the Aleppo Governorate.

However, Turkey continues to target the SDF troops with sporadic attacks in this part of the Aleppo Governorate.

