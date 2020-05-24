BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The European countries and the United States are allegedly dumping the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Haftar, because they deem him “no longer reliable, Turkish presidential spokesperson, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Saturday.

He said in a television interview yesterday evening that Turkey is present in Libya according to official agreements and legal frameworks, adding that it “does not bow to the Haftar coup nor to others.”

He continued that Turkey is making efforts to get the Libyan people out of the chaos they have been in for ten years, and that his country is making efforts to push the political process to end the instability, which emerged after the overthrow of Gaddafi.

He said, “These efforts are not unilateral, but rather within the framework of the efforts directed by the United Nations.”

The spokesman for the Turkish presidency stressed the need for the international community to take a “stand against unlawful and reckless behavior of the Haftar’s attacks.”

He added that his country “is aware of the existence of suspicious relations between the United States and some European countries with countries that support Haftar in the Arab world, especially the Gulf region.”

Source: Anatolia News

