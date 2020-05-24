BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The European countries and the United States are allegedly dumping the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Haftar, because they deem him “no longer reliable, Turkish presidential spokesperson, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Saturday.
He said in a television interview yesterday evening that Turkey is present in Libya according to official agreements and legal frameworks, adding that it “does not bow to the Haftar coup nor to others.”
He continued that Turkey is making efforts to get the Libyan people out of the chaos they have been in for ten years, and that his country is making efforts to push the political process to end the instability, which emerged after the overthrow of Gaddafi.
He said, “These efforts are not unilateral, but rather within the framework of the efforts directed by the United Nations.”
The spokesman for the Turkish presidency stressed the need for the international community to take a “stand against unlawful and reckless behavior of the Haftar’s attacks.”
He added that his country “is aware of the existence of suspicious relations between the United States and some European countries with countries that support Haftar in the Arab world, especially the Gulf region.”
Source: Anatolia News
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.