BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The head of the communication department in the Turkish presidency, Fakhraddine Alton, said that the U.S.-based Antifa group is ‘cooperating’ with terrorist organizations in Syria.
“We saw the true face of Antifa, which relies on violence all over the world and has ties to terrorist groups in Syria,” Alton said in the clip.
Alton claims Antifa supports the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey classifies as a ‘terrorist’ group that is aligned with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
He expressed “Turkey’s concern about the threat that this organization and its relations with terrorist groups pose to its national security.”
He emphasized that “Antifa shares the same ideology with the terrorist organization, PKK, where the latter’s arm in Syria (YPG) trained many members of the group.”
Last Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his administration would designate the left-wing group as a terrorist organization.
