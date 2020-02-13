Turkish army soldiers stand guard as Kurdish people wait in a hope to enter Cizre, a town subject to a curfew as part of a controversial operation against Kurdish rebels, on March 22, 2016 in Mardin, for Newroz celebration. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for 'New Year', is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring, March 21, in Central Asian republics, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran. / AFP PHOTO / ILYAS AKENGIN

The Turkish Armed Forces “neutralized” another 55 Syrian servicemen in Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

“According to the latest data, 55 elements of the Syrian regime were neutralized in the Idlib zone [12 February],” the ministry said.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry stated that 51 units belonging to the Syrian Army, including two tanks, an anti-aircraft installation site and a munitions depot, have been destroyed.

On Monday, the ministry reported that five Turkish soldiers had been killed and five others wounded in shelling of the Idlib observation post by the Syrian army. In response, it said, the Turkish Armed Forces fired on 115 targets of the Syrian army and neutralized 101 Syrian servicemen.

Tensions in Northern Syria started to escalate last week after eight Turkish nationals were killed in a shelling conducted by Syrian government forces on Turkey’s observation post in Idlib.

 

Source: Sputnik

