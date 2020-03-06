Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that they had ‘neutralised’ 21 Syrian government troops at about 4 pm on 5 March after its two soldiers had been killed in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.
Two artillery systems and two MLRS belonging to Syrian government forces were destroyed by Turkish drones, it added.
On Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that Syrian troops fired at and killed two Turkish soldiers while injuring three others, adding that retaliatory fire was being directed at Syrian army positions in the region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on 5 March in Moscow and agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight on 6 March.
According to the agreement, Russia and Turkey shall start joint patrols on the M4 highway in northern Syria. The agreement also stipulates that a 12-km security corridor for Syria’s Idlib province will be established to the north and to the south of the highway.
The Turkish government launched ‘Operation Spring Shield’ last week after Syrian army attacks on terrorist positions killed dozens of Turkish troops in Idlib. According to Moscow, the Turkish soldiers were operating amongst al-Nusra* militants. Ankara later claimed its army had “neutralised” up to 300 Syrian soldiers.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.