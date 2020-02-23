BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that one of its soldiers was killed on Saturday after Syrian Arab Army (SAA) artillery shells hit their positions, noting that it responded to the attack by bombing them, which resulted in the destruction of 21 targets.
READ ALSO: Erdogan Vows to Retake All of Libya from Haftar
A statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that “as a result of the bombing by the Syrian regime forces, a Turkish soldier was wounded, and he died unfortunately when he was taken to hospital.”
“The response to the attack was with artillery fire and 21 Syrian regime targets,” according to Anatolia.
The authorities of the Turkish province of Gaziantep had announced, earlier, the killing of a Turkish soldier in the Syrian province of Idlib, following the bombing of the Syrian army forces in the province.
The Syrian government accused the Turkish regime on Friday of making up information about Syrian Arab Army casualties and the destruction of their equipment
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.