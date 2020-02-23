BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that one of its soldiers was killed on Saturday after Syrian Arab Army (SAA) artillery shells hit their positions, noting that it responded to the attack by bombing them, which resulted in the destruction of 21 targets.

A statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that “as a result of the bombing by the Syrian regime forces, a Turkish soldier was wounded, and he died unfortunately when he was taken to hospital.”

“The response to the attack was with artillery fire and 21 Syrian regime targets,” according to Anatolia.

The authorities of the Turkish province of Gaziantep had announced, earlier, the killing of a Turkish soldier in the Syrian province of Idlib, following the bombing of the Syrian army forces in the province.

The Syrian government accused the Turkish regime on Friday of making up information about Syrian Arab Army casualties and the destruction of their equipment

