BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday that “Operation Spring Shield” against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in Idlib continued throughout the night with success from their land and air forces.

“In the last 24 hours of Operation Spring Shield, 184 elements of the Syrian regime were neutralized and 4 tanks, 5 artillery, 3 anti-tank and 12 military vehicles were destroyed,” according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency .

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Wednesday that “the Syrian regime has lost more than 3,200 of its elements since the launch of the Spring Shield,” stressing that “Turkey will not allow the blood of its martyrs to be wasted. ”

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad announced that his country has not taken any hostile action against Turkey.

Assad told Russia 24 TV channel on Wednesday: “What hostile act has Syria done against Turkey? There are none. There are cases of marriage between Turks and Syrians, there are Turkish-Syrian families, there are common life interests, there is a historical convergence between cultures; therefore, it makes no sense that we have differences. ”

The Idlib governorate has been experiencing violent battles for weeks, after armed men carried out a series of attacks targeting Syrian Army positions, which resulted in heavy fighting between the two sides.

Advertisements