BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday that “Operation Spring Shield” against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in Idlib continued throughout the night with success from their land and air forces.

“In the last 24 hours of Operation Spring Shield, 184 elements of the Syrian regime were neutralized and 4 tanks, 5 artillery, 3 anti-tank and 12 military vehicles were destroyed,” according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency .

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Wednesday that “the Syrian regime has lost more than 3,200 of its elements since the launch of the Spring Shield,” stressing that “Turkey will not allow the blood of its martyrs to be wasted. ”

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad announced that his country has not taken any hostile action against Turkey.

Assad told Russia 24 TV channel on Wednesday: “What hostile act has Syria done against Turkey? There are none. There are cases of marriage between Turks and Syrians, there are Turkish-Syrian families, there are common life interests, there is a historical convergence between cultures; therefore, it makes no sense that we have differences. ”

The Idlib governorate has been experiencing violent battles for weeks, after armed men carried out a series of attacks targeting Syrian Army positions, which resulted in heavy fighting between the two sides.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares
ALSO READ  Breaking: Syrian Army captures another important town in Aleppo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxFairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Erdogan is throwing out numbers while the SAA (with Russian help) is throwing out the former’s terrorist jihadis from territory in Idlib. I know what is more important….

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 16:24
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Symptoms of cocainomania are :
– Megalomania
– Paranoia
– Agressivity
– Believing your dreams are reality
Erdogan has such symptoms…
Erdogan is publishing his score, but it’s at playing Arma-III.
And he believes it as being reality…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-05 19:51