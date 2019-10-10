BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:35 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that his nation’s armed forces had killed 109 ‘militants’ since the start of their northern Syria incursion.
“The operation is currently continuing with the involvement of all our units… 109 terrorists have been killed so far,” Erdogan stated, as quoted by the Reuters News Agency.
At the same time, heavy clashes have been reported west of Ras Al-Ayn as Turkish forces attempt to advance towards this strategic city in Al-Hasakah’s northwestern countryside.
According to local reports, the Turkish Armed Forces have already captured one town west of Ras Al-Ayn after they were engaged in a fierce battle with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG).
Meanwhile, at the Tal Abyad front, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army managed to capture a couple of towns after pushing south from the Turkish border.
It appears that the Turkish Armed Forces have their sights set on both Tal Abyad and Ras Al-Ayn at this juncture of their operation; however, Kobani (var. Ayn Al-Arab) is expected to also be a target in the coming days as they push south of their border.
