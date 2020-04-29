BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the announcement by the Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, about leaving the Skhirat agreement, stressing that it is a trend “to establish a military dictatorship in Libya.”
“Hafter’s announcement of his withdrawal from the political agreement and his transfer of power in the country confirms his unwillingness to resolve the Libyan crisis through political dialogue,” the foreign ministry said, adding “Hafter’s statements show his goals for establishing a military dictatorship in Libya.”
The statement called on the international community “to respond as soon as possible to Haftar, who wishes to establish a military regime in Libya.”
The leader of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced on Monday evening that the Skhirat Agreement signed in 2015 was void, describing this agreement as “suspicious and destroyed the country”, stressing acceptance of the Libyan people’s will to delegate the General Command of the National Army to take over the affairs of the country.
Turkey, who provides aid to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), has been involved in combat operations against the Libyan National Army, often using their drones to bomb the latter’s positions.
