BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Turkish presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Tuesday that Ankara has asked Moscow to push for a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib.
Kalin indicated that Russia has assured the Turkish delegation, which visited Moscow recently, that it will make an effort to stop the attacks in Idlib .
“Turkey has asked Russia for a ceasefire in Idlib,” Kalin said during a press conference on Tuesday, adding that “Russia has assured the Turkish delegation that it will make an effort to stop the attacks in Idlib within 24 hours.”
In a related context, Ankara called on the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, to stop its attacks on the capital, Tripoli, pointing to the possibility of issuing a memorandum from parliament to send Turkish forces to support the Libyan reconciliation government, if necessary.
“Hafter must stop his attacks, otherwise the situation will escalate in different regions in Libya. We will continue our support for the Libyan Government of National Accord,” he said.
“We may need to issue a memo from parliament to send military forces to Libya as needed,” Kalin added.
