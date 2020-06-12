BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – On Thursday, the Turkish Air Force conducted exercises over the Mediterranean Sea in which the E-7T airborne early warning and control aircraft participated.
In addition participating in the exercises, two aircraft refueling the Boeing KC-135R and a squadron of F-16 fighters also carried out flights.
On Thursday, an air bridge consisting of 4 Turkish C-130 cargo planes was implemented between Turkey and Misrata Airport, which carries logistical support.
The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) forces’ “Volcano Anger” Operations Room said in a statement on Facebook that the total number of aircraft that entered Libyan airspace was estimated at 13 different types of aircraft, as follows: 2 Boeing KC-135Rs, and 4 C-130s, a Boeing E-7T plane and a squadron of F-16 fighters are estimated to have around 6 aircraft.
The Volcano Anger Operations room indicated that the Turkish government officially announced on Thursday morning the opening of an air bridge between Libya and Turkey, stressing that the air bridge is within the agreement concluded between the government of Al-Wefaq and Ankara.
This is a major move by the Turkish authorities, as it confirms Ankara’s desire to increase their efforts to help the Government of National Accord in their war against the Libyan National Army.
Turkey has no doubt turn the tide of the war between the LNA and GNA, as their intervention has helped the latter retake several areas and avoid complete defeat.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.