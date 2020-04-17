BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – For the second time this week, the Turkish Air Force has carried out strikes inside of Iraq, despite Baghdad’s disapproval of such attacks.

On Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the neutralization of 18 “terrorists” from members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) with a raid carried out by Turkish warplanes in the Qandil Mountains region of northern Iraq.

Prior to today’s attack, the Turkish Air Force carried out a deadly bombing in the Markmur region, killing and wounding several people, including two women at a refugee camp.

The Turkish Army, from time to time, carries out operations against members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey, and which it classifies as a terrorist organization.

However, despite their claim of combating terrorists, Turkey has not received approval from Iraq to conduct such attacks within their territory.

