BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The German military said on Monday that Turkey blocked its forces from searching a ship that was suspected of carrying arms destined for Libya.
Citing the German military spokesperson, Reuters reported that the German military entered the cargo ship, but was prevented from searching the vessel after Turkey protested to the European Union’s mission.
According to the report, the German soldiers from the Hamburg frigate boarded the Turkish vessel, Rosalina-A, after they suspected the vessel was transporting weapons to a Libyan port city.
Turkey immediately protested the search by the German military, claiming that it was a violation of international law, as the Rosalina-A was allegedly carrying food and paint.
Ankara is one of the primary supporters of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which has been at war with the Libyan National Army for control of the North African nation.
The Turkish Armed Forces are already deployed to Libya; however, there is currently a ceasefire across the country, as the warring parties attempt to settle their differences politically.
