BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday evening that the agreement to demarcate the Egyptian-Greek maritime borders is considered “invalid”.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated, as reported by the Anadolu Agency, that the agreement on the so-called “demarcation of the maritime borders” signed between Egypt and Greece is invalid for Ankara.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “The specific area within the Egyptian-Greek agreement lies within the Turkish continental shelf.”

The ministry said that Turkey considers the agreement null and void, adding that it also violates Libyan maritime rights.

Egypt and Greece signed, on Thursday evening, an agreement to define the maritime borders between the two countries.

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announced that his country is ready to take refuge in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, on the issue of demarcating the borders of maritime areas.

“I have met President Erdogan twice since assuming the post of prime minister, and told him of our desire to renew Greek-Turkish relations because we will remain neighbors forever. I really do not believe that there is enmity between the two Greek people,” Mitsotakis said during a virtual participation in the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday.