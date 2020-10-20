BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Turkish military has begun withdrawing its forces from several observation posts in northwestern Syria, a new report from the Hama report said on Monday.

According to the report, the Turkish military has already begun moving its forces and equipment from the Morek observation post to the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

The report said the Turkish military is also withdrawing from three more observation posts, which are also located inside the Syrian government’s territory in the Idlib Governorate.

With their withdrawal from these observation posts, the Turkish military will only control a few sites within the Syrian government’s territory.

However, a source from the Syrian military said that the remaining Turkish observation posts within the government’s territory will also be withdrawn from in the near future, as Russia is pressuring Ankara to leave all sites that are currently encircled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northwestern Syria.

Based on the September 17, 2018 Sochi Agreement, Turkey is allotted 12 observation posts inside northwestern Syria.

Despite the agreement, however, Turkey has established over 50 observation posts across northern Syria,