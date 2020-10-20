BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Turkish military has begun withdrawing its forces from several observation posts in northwestern Syria, a new report from the Hama report said on Monday.
According to the report, the Turkish military has already begun moving its forces and equipment from the Morek observation post to the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
The report said the Turkish military is also withdrawing from three more observation posts, which are also located inside the Syrian government’s territory in the Idlib Governorate.
With their withdrawal from these observation posts, the Turkish military will only control a few sites within the Syrian government’s territory.
However, a source from the Syrian military said that the remaining Turkish observation posts within the government’s territory will also be withdrawn from in the near future, as Russia is pressuring Ankara to leave all sites that are currently encircled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northwestern Syria.
Based on the September 17, 2018 Sochi Agreement, Turkey is allotted 12 observation posts inside northwestern Syria.
Despite the agreement, however, Turkey has established over 50 observation posts across northern Syria,
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.