BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – On Saturday, more than 50 Turkish military trucks loaded with logistical and engineering equipment left an area south of Ma’arat al-Numan in the southern countryside of Idlib, where they headed to the militant control areas in Jabal al-Zawiya.

According to a field source in the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish military moved in trucks to transport their troops and their logistical equipment from this observation post that is surrounded by the Syrian Armed Forces.

The Turkish forces established this point in August last year, in conjunction with the advance of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its control of the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun in the southern countryside of Idlib, after a large military operation backed by Russian air support.

The Turkish point in Maarhatt is the third point evacuated by the Turkish forces during the past few weeks, following the withdrawal from the observation posts at Morek and Sher Magher in the northern countryside of Hama.

Previously, the Turkish authorities said they would not withdraw from any of these observation posts, despite the fact they are completely surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army.

However, following talks with the Russian military, it appears that the Turkish authorities have agreed to withdraw from these points.