BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Libyan mufti, Sadiq al-Gharyani, authorized the Turkish-backed Libyan forces and their Syrian mercenary allies to carry out suicide bombings against the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Gharyani’s statement, made in Turkey, was shown on Al-Tanasah TV, which is owned by personalities supporting the extremists in Libya.

In response to a question about whether it is permissible for those whom he described as “revolutionaries” to blow themselves up for fear of being captured, he replied: “Killing the soul is forbidden, as a person may fall into captivity and God will deliver him, and he may fear that he will fall into captivity and someone who saves him will come.”

He added, “Detonation against the enemy means that there is a bombing of the enemy, that is, there is an impact, a shake and a break. This is legitimate and permissible.”

Gharyani considered the smuggling of hardcore detainees from prisons in western Libya as “a pillar of victory.”

It is worth noting that the Libyan National Army is engaged in military confrontations to impose control over the capital, Tripoli, and its extraction from armed groups linked to the Al-Wefaq government.

