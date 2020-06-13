BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Turkey-based Grand Mufti of Libya, Al-Sadiq Al-Gharyani, stated that it is not permissible to buy goods from the UAE, Jordan and Egypt, considering that every dollar paid to these countries is a “bullet in the chest of our children.”
Al-Gharyani said in a fatwa published by the Libyan Dar Al-Iftaa Facebook page on Friday, that it is not permissible to buy goods from the UAE, Jordan, Egypt or other countries that are hostile to the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).
He attributed this to the fact that “trading with them is strengthening for them, and every dollar we pay them is a bullet in the chest of our children.”
The Libyan Grand Mufti has been outspoken about the UAE and Egypt providing aid to the Libyan National Army (LNA) and their commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
