BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Turkish military forces and their Azerbaijani counterparts carried out large-scale military maneuvers in the Nakhchivan Republic (Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan), with the aim of developing coordination between them.
According to the Turkish Anadolu Agency, 2,600 soldiers, 200 tanks and armored vehicles, and 180 missile, artillery and mortar systems, attended by Nakhchivan Parliament Speaker Wassef Talibov, and the commander of the Third Army in Turkey, Lieutenant General Sharaf Uncay, participated in the exercises.
The one-day maneuvers witnessed the participation of 18 helicopters and more than 30 air defense systems, “to neutralize supposed enemy targets, and the specified targets were also destroyed with rockets and artillery shells, then the soldiers carried out offensive operations.”
القوات التركية والأذربيجانية تجري مناورات عسكرية واسعة في جمهورية نخجوان ذاتية الحكم، بهدف تطوير التنسيق بينهما، بمشاركة 2600 جندي و200 دبابة ومدرعة و18 مروحية pic.twitter.com/gsu6USmIiG
— TRT عربي (@TRTArabi) September 5, 2020
Military units carried out operations “landing and controlling points and destroying armored vehicles and drones of the supposed enemy,” while Turkish military helicopters conducted sorties during which they displayed the Turkish and Azerbaijani flags.
The maneuvers come in light of tensions around the Karabakh region.
