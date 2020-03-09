Ankara has asked NATO for additional assistance to help shore up the border with Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

“[We’ve asked for] additional NATO assistance on Syria – for the defence of the border with Syria, and in connection with the migration challenge,” Erdogan said, speaking to reporters on Monday alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Stressing that Turkey was looking for “concrete support from all our allies to this struggle,” Erdogan suggested that Turkey had been the only NATO power to fight Syria-based ‘threats’, including Daesh (ISIS)*, for over nine years and to have suffered troops killed.

“The situation in Syria threatens Europe. No country in Europe has the right to look with indifference at the humanitarian drama in Syria,” Erdogan said.

For his part, Stoltenberg pointed to the “common challenge” of migration and refugee flows along the Greek-Turkish border, and said this problem required “common solutions.”

“So I welcome the dialogue between Turkey and the European Union, and I trust that the way forward can be found. NATO will continue to play its part. We are currently deployed in the GNC to help tackle the refugee and migrant crisis. Allies are also prepared to continue to support Turkey, and we are exploring what more we may be able to do,” Stoltenberg said.

 

Source: Sputnik

human
Guest
human
f**k YOU, SHITtogan and STULTUSberg!

2020-03-09 22:06
michael Houston
Guest
michael Houston
i think turkey has a large enough force to protect their own border…..considering they thought they had a big enough force to invade a whole other country…..and if they don’t…..oh,well……they that opened the door need to learn how to close the door……

2020-03-09 22:33
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
IMHO, it will be publicly sad that NATO will help but none of the countries in will move the little finger.

2020-03-09 23:05
Willy Van Damme
Guest
Willy Van Damme
So he got nothing but a whole bunch of empty words. That’s diplomacy, all sorts of nice words to say: get lost.

2020-03-09 22:57
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
This is NOT in NATO’s charter. NATO could help had Syria attacked Turkey, it’s NOT the case! Turkey having about 500-600k militaries, it can secure its own borders, period. Note that if Turkey ends under attack, Greece said she will veto a NATO Chapter 5 assistance… In other terms, would Syria or Russia decide to attack Ankara, Turkey is alone to face the consequences of its acts, at least at NATO level! It wasn’t a good idea from Erdogan to threaten Greece and Cyprus with an invasion and to use blackmail on allies. IMHO, NATO will say it supports Turkey… Read more »

2020-03-09 22:59