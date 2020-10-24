BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Turkish authorities in Gaziantep have arrested three people who tried to sell an antique Bible written on the skin of a deer stolen from a Syrian museum for one million dollars.
“During the operation, a copy of an old Bible was seized. According to earlier intelligence information, it was stolen from the museum of the Syrian city of Aleppo and smuggled into our country,” a statement issued by the Regional Security Service read.
The statement continued: “The security teams raided the residence of the suspects, and seized in their possession an ancient Bible manuscript written in the Hebrew language on the skin of a deer whose price is estimated at about one million dollars.”
According to the statement, the manuscript was handed over to the Museums Directorate in Gaziantep, while the police arrested three people, whose nationalities were not reported by the media.
