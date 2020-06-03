BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – Istanbul’s prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday that Turkey has issued arrest warrants for 118 people, most of whom are military and security forces, suspected of links to the “Fethullah Gülen” organization.
The Prosecutor’s Office said it had issued arrest warrants for 42 army and gendarmerie personnel as a result of statements by previously held persons and analysis of paid phone calls. Among them were 24 active duty officers.
The office said that it demanded the arrest of 76 members of the army, gendarmerie, and civilians in another separate operation, after determining that they used paid phones to contact members of the network, and 74 of these were on active service.
The arrest warrants also included personnel from the land, air, and naval forces, as well as a colonel and three lieutenants.
Turkey accuses Fethullah Gulen and the organization he runs, of forming a “parallel organization” designed to topple the legitimate authorities, as well as of being behind the attempted military coup in July 2016, even though Gulen denied any connection to the attempted coup and announced his condemnation of it.
