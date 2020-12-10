BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – Al-Monitor reported that Turkey has appointed a new ambassador to Israel within the framework of efforts exerted to normalize relations between Ankara and Israel and to collect points at the expense of the new US administration.

The website said the new ambassador is Ufuk Ulutas, 40, head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s Strategic Research Center.

Ulutas has served as president of SETA, a pro-government think-tank, and has written a number of research papers on Middle Eastern politics and Jewish history and is considered an expert on Iran.

The website quoted sources close to Ulutas as saying that he is “very supportive of the Palestinians.”

Since May 2018, Turkey and Israel have not exchanged ambassadors after the political crisis over moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Sources: Al-Monitor, RT