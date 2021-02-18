ISTANBUL, 18 FEB [ANSAmed] – A new anti-ISIS raid took place in Turkey on Thursday morning, in which anti-terrorist police in the southern province of Adana near the Syrian border arrested eight suspected foreign jihadists, with a ninth person still being sought.

The suspects are five Syrians and four Iraqis accused of spreading terrorist propaganda through social media, said Anadolu.

On Wednesday, security forces arrested various other foreigners suspected of having ties to the self-styled Islamic State

