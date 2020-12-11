BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed the killing of two of its soldiers on Friday, as a result of an explosion in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Defense: “As a result of the attack, Captain Yassin Kurt and Sergeant Oguz Khan Anar were killed. Their bodies will be transported to their homeland. In addition, as a result of the explosion, dozens of people were injured, and they were taken to a local hospital.”

It is noteworthy to mention that 16 people, including two Turkish soldiers, were killed, on Thursday, by a car bomb explosion in the city of Ras al-Ain, which is under the control of the Turkish forces and the factions loyal to them in northeastern Syria, according to what was reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Turkish Defense Ministry blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is outlawed inside Turkey.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.