BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the ‘neutralization’ of 14 militants, whom it said belonged to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), in northern Syria.

This announcement was made in a tweet published by the ministry, on Saturday, via its official Twitter account.

The ministry said that attempts to attack the Peace Spring and Euphrates Shield regions have been successfully prevented.

It indicated that 12 members of the Kurdistan Workers Party were “neutralized” during their attempt to target the these areas, but they did not provide any details on where exactly.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense then confirmed that its forces were also able to neutralize two other elements who tried to infiltrate into the Euphrates Shield area.

The announcement by the Turkish Ministry of Defense comes just two days after they heavily targeted the positions of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Aleppo countryside.

