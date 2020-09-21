BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin expressed Ankara’s wish to hold a conference for the Mediterranean countries on energy, pointing out that his country is ready to cooperate with Egypt and Israel in the energy field despite differences with them.
“We welcome the Mediterranean conference on energy, and our political differences with Israel and Egypt do not constitute an obstacle to cooperation with them in the field of energy,” Kalin said in an interview with the Turkish “Demir Oren” agency .
He said, “(Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan will raise again during his meeting with (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel and the President of the European Union this week the topic of launching a conference on energy in the Mediterranean.”
Kalin denounced what he described as “the unilateral steps taken by the United States in the Mediterranean,” noting that “they do not contribute to the solution.”
He continued, “We consider Pompeo’s visit to southern Cyprus and his failure to meet with officials in Northern Cyprus a unilateral move and a position that does not contribute to a solution.”
He added, “The United States must adopt a fair and equal position if it wants to contribute to the solution.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.