BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Turkey said on Sunday that its vessel, “Uruj Rais”, for oil exploration and exploration, will carry out a seismic survey in a disputed area in the eastern Mediterranean until August 27.

According to Reuters, this step may lead to an escalation of tension in the region, where there are severe differences between Turkey and Greece, members of NATO on the sovereignty of oil and gas resources in this area.

The two sides adopt conflicting views on the extension of the continental shelf of each of the two countries in the waters covered by the islands, most of which are Greek.

Turkey said early this month that the seismic survey vessel would conduct exploration operations until August 23 in the waters, over which Greece, Cyprus and Turkey claim sovereignty. Athens described these operations as illegal.

On Sunday, the Turkish Navy issued a new directive, saying that the work of the Uruj Rais and two other ships will continue until August 27.

Earlier this month, Ankara issued a notice to sailors southwest of the coast of Cyprus, informing them that Turkish ships would continue exploring for oil and gas in the region.