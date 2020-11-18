BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – On Tuesday, the Turkish Parliament approved the memorandum presented to it by the government to allow sending military forces to Azerbaijan, against the background of the conflict with Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Turkish parliament announced on its Twitter account that “a memorandum authorizing the government to send military forces to Azerbaijan was approved.”

Previously, a member of the Turkish Parliament, Khalil Ozcan, said that “if the parliament approves sending Turkish forces to Azerbaijan, they will be deployed in areas determined according to the agreements concluded with Baku.”

Furthermore, the Turkish government submitted a mandate memorandum to Parliament to allow sending military forces to Azerbaijan, days after Baku and Yerevan, the two disputing parties for the Nagorno-Karabakh region, signed a final ceasefire agreement sponsored by Russia.

The Azerbaijani ambassador to Moscow, Bulad Bulbuloglu, said earlier that Turkey’s presence in the South Caucasus should not frighten anyone, as the region has such a geopolitical formation with Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia and Iran, while not mentioning Armenia.

Bulbuloglu added: “Turkey is a brotherly country and a strategic ally of Azerbaijan. Today, a new geopolitical situation appears in the South Caucasus. Turkey is participating on the ground in this process.”

In turn, the spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed that the decision of the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to send troops to Azerbaijan is an internal matter for Turkey.

“The truth is that there will also be a monitoring center on the territory of Azerbaijan, and Turkish soldiers should be sent there, and this is an implementation of the internal procedures and procedures stipulated in the internal legislation of the Republic of Turkey. This is an internal matter for Turkey,” the Russian spokesman told reporters.

On the 9th of this month, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement in Karabakh, and the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a ceasefire in Karabakh.