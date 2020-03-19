BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Turkish authorities announced on Thursday the killing of a Turkish soldier near the city of Idlib, without giving details of the circumstances of his death.

The account of the Turkish state of Sivas’ governorate Saleh Ayhan: “Corporal Ramadan Nair (25 years old) was killed in the Idlib Governorate, Syria, and he is a resident of Sivas.”

According to earlier reports, a Turkish military convoy was ambushed while it was driving along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

No group claimed responsibility for the attack; however, some opposition activists have claimed that this was the work of the Syrian intelligence apparatus.

The death of this Turkish soldier marked the first time in over a week that any Turkish military personnel have been killed inside of Syria.

