BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense has announced the death of two soldiers in Syria’s Idlib Governorate this afternoon.
According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, two soldiers were killed and another five more were wounded after an airstrike hit their positions inside the Idlib Governorate on Thursday.
Turkey did not specify who was behind the airstrike on their positions; however, shortly before this announcement, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that they had destroyed more than ten vehicles belonging to militant groups in northern Syria.
The Turkish-backed militants launched a new attack to capture the town of Nayrab on Thursday after losing a significant amount of territory to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) since the start of the new year.
The latest reports from this front indicate that the Syrian Arab Army has once again driven back the militants after an intense battle.
