Russian and Turkish experts involved in talks in Ankara have largely reached a consensus on the Idlib issue, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

“Talks with a Russian military delegation continue. A consensus has largely been reached,” he said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

On March 10, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey would patrol areas north of Syria’s M4 highway and Russia would carry out patrol missions south of it.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey agreed at their Moscow talks on March 5 that a ceasefire would be declared in Idlib and a number of other measures would be taken to improve the situation in the Syrian province.

In addition, Russian and Turkish troops will launch joint patrols along the M4 highway, where a security corridor will be created. Besides, Moscow and Ankara reaffirmed their commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty and agreed to continue a determined fight against terrorism.

 

Source: TASS

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Erdogan vows to deliver 'severe blows' to Syrian military in Idlib

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Mila3030 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mila3030
Guest
Mila3030
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What’s the matter with Putin? Shall we call him Mr. Appeasement? Does he not remember Chamberlain in WWII? No good will come of this. Not for the Syrian people. Erdogan REFUSES to admit his “friends” are international terrorists. And what’s with the Russians helping to “protect” a new Turkish convoy of troops and artillery? Delivering the Turks to Idlib, no less! How is Erdogan going to rid N. of M4 the Chinese Uyghurs? MORE Turkish observation posts being built next to Al Qaeda camps. What’s wrong with this picture??? Assad just won the war! Now, with this appeasement/ceasefire, the invaders/losers… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-12 11:29