BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – At least 151 Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” have been killed since the start of Operation Peace Spring, the state-owned Anadolu Agency announced on Thursday, citing SNA commanders.

According to Anadolu Agency, in addition to the 151 killed, a total of 559 militants were also wounded in their clashes with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), People’s Protection Units (YPG), and Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Since launching Operation Peace Spring, the Turkish-backed militants have managed to capture two border towns from the SDF and YPG; these include Ras Al-‘Ayn and Tal Abyad.

While they attempted to expand their presence into other areas, they were recently repelled by the SDF and SAA during an attack on the key town of Tal Tamr.

At first, they were able to capture several areas between Tal Tamr and Ras Al-‘Ayn; however, the redeployment of heavy weapons to this front quickly put an end to the militant advance.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army deploys to eastern Qamishli for first time since 2012

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxLong Live Syria Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Isnt Turki involved openly officially in state sponsored terrorism against another sovereign nation Syria by sending Islamic Jihadis? These are non state actors.

How come FATF / UN haven’t taken action against Turki by blacklisting Turki & putting economic sanctions on the same lines of North Korea & Iran? Selective blindness / Amnesia?

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-07 15:08
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s clear that such FATF measures should be applied, and on Porkistan too.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-07 21:00