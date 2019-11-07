BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – At least 151 Turkish-backed militants from the so-called “Syrian National Army” have been killed since the start of Operation Peace Spring, the state-owned Anadolu Agency announced on Thursday, citing SNA commanders.
According to Anadolu Agency, in addition to the 151 killed, a total of 559 militants were also wounded in their clashes with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), People’s Protection Units (YPG), and Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
Since launching Operation Peace Spring, the Turkish-backed militants have managed to capture two border towns from the SDF and YPG; these include Ras Al-‘Ayn and Tal Abyad.
While they attempted to expand their presence into other areas, they were recently repelled by the SDF and SAA during an attack on the key town of Tal Tamr.
At first, they were able to capture several areas between Tal Tamr and Ras Al-‘Ayn; however, the redeployment of heavy weapons to this front quickly put an end to the militant advance.
