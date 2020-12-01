BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that Ankara and Moscow have signed a document regarding the establishment of a joint monitoring center in Karabakh.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that “technical talks between Russia and Turkey regarding the establishment and operation of a ceasefire monitoring center in Karabakh have been completed, and an agreement has been signed.”

The ministry added that Russia and Turkey are now preparing to start work.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an agreement for a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia pledged to return Kilbajar, Lashin and Agdam regions to Azerbaijan, and the two parties also pledged to exchange prisoners and dead bodies.

On Tuesday, Armenia handed Azerbaijan the last area in Karabakh that was part of the Moscow agreement on November 9th.