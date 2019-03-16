BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – Turkey and Russia are in the process of reopening an imperative highway that links the cities of Aleppo, Syria and Gaziantep, Turkey.
According to a government source that spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Russian and Turkish armed forces are working to restore access to the Aleppo-Gaziantep Highway as the situation along the border begins to calm down.
The source said Turkish and Russian armed forces met earlier this week to discuss logistics and map out a plan to install checkpoints from Kilis to Aleppo city.
He would add that the Turkish and Russian armed forces also discussed the situation at the Syrian town of Tal Rifa’at, which is currently under joint control of the Syrian military and Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG).
Turkey previously threatened to launch an operation to capture Tal Rifa’at from the YPG; however, it appears the Russian government was able to dissuade them by sending their forces to the town.
At the same time, opposition activists reported earlier this week that the Turkish Armed Forces have reopened the border crossing north of ‘Azaz.
The reopening of this border crossing came at the same time the Turkish military reopened the border crossing at Kassab in northern Latakia.
The Kassab crossing is one of the only border crossings that are shared between the Turkish and Syrian armed forces.
77
- 77Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.