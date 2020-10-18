BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Turkish military was seen on Sunday moving several transport vehicles into the Syrian town of Morek, prompting many observers to report that Ankara was withdrawing its troops from this observation post in the Hama Governorate.
According to preliminary reports from the Hama Governorate, the Turkish military will withdraw from its ninth observation post in Morek.
The Turkish military’s observation post in the town of Morek is surrounded from all sides by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), who captured the area from the jihadist rebels last winter.
Furthermore, quoting private security sources, the Sputnik Agency reported that Turkey notified Russia of its decision to withdraw its forces from this observation post to another in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of the neighboring Idlib Governorate.
According to the report, “elements of the besieged Turkish point began to dismantle the logistical equipment inside the point, in addition to dismantling the control towers.”
If true, this would be a major move by the Turkish Armed Forces, especially after Ankara previously indicated that they were not going to withdraw its troops from these observation posts in the Syrian government areas.
The Turkish military still has over 50 other observation posts across northern Syria, which is a source contention with Damascus, as per the September 17th, 2018, Sochi Agreement, Ankara was allotted 12 posts in the northwestern governorates of Aleppo, Hama and Idlib.
