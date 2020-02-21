BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The Turkish military allegedly prevented four Russian warplanes, including two bombers, from entering their airspace from Syria, the Russian newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta reported.
According to the report, the Russian warplanes were attempting to cross into Turkish territory before they were forced to turn around due to threats from the Turkish Armed Forces.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these claims from Nezavisimiya Gazeta; however, if true, this would be an important development, as tensions continue to increase between Moscow and Ankara over the Idlib Governorate.
In late 2015, a Russian Su-24 jet was flying along the Syrian-Turkish border, when a Turkish anti-aircraft missile struck the aircraft, resulting in the downing of the warplane and death of the pilot.
This incident caused major friction between Ankara and Moscow, as it was only a few months into Russia’s intervention in Syria.
