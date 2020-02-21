BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The Turkish military allegedly prevented four Russian warplanes, including two bombers, from entering their airspace from Syria, the Russian newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta reported.

According to the report, the Russian warplanes were attempting to cross into Turkish territory before they were forced to turn around due to threats from the Turkish Armed Forces.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these claims from Nezavisimiya Gazeta; however, if true, this would be an important development, as tensions continue to increase between Moscow and Ankara over the Idlib Governorate.

In late 2015, a Russian Su-24 jet was flying along the Syrian-Turkish border, when a Turkish anti-aircraft missile struck the aircraft, resulting in the downing of the warplane and death of the pilot.

This incident caused major friction between Ankara and Moscow, as it was only a few months into Russia’s intervention in Syria.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army captures 2 towns in southern Aleppo, foils jihadist counter-attack

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

5
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
FairsFairMikeDcassmichael HoustonDaeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Sounds like Turkish BS for domestic consumption. The point is that the Turkish-backed offensive is a fiasco, period.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-22 00:08
Mike
Guest
Mike
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Your a phony and Turk loving Israeli scumbag, almasdarnews needs to ban your worthless Zionist Wahhabi supporting a*s.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-22 02:09
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is one of those rare occasions where I tend to agree with you.
If the Russians had had intended to cross into Turkey with bombers it would mean they intended to use them (doubtful as the Russians are currently trying to negotiate with the Turks about de=escalation in Idlib) and they would have more than just two fighter planes accompanying them into a NATO allied country. More likely, if there were Russian planes they were skimming the border as a warning to Erdogan. Erdogan, for his part, is trying all sorts of face saving at the moment.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-22 02:25
michael Houston
Guest
michael Houston
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

what would be the purpose for russia to fly into turkey…..none!!!!!….total complete BS

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-22 00:52
Dcass
Guest
Dcass
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is fake news. Russia only flies its aircraft over Syrian territory in Idleb. Now if Turkey is considering Syria’s Idleb as its own territory, that’s a different thing. But probably this is fake news divulged by Turkey to remind Putin that he can shoot down Russian aircraft even over Syrian airspace and claim it was in Turkey itself to make pressure on Russia not to intervene to help the Syrian government fight back Erdogan’s aggression against Syria.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-22 01:42