BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Hawar News Agency (ANHA) claimed on Friday that Turkey is allegedly deploying Syrian fighters from the cities of Afrin and Azaz to Azerbaijan.

According to the publication, the Syrian fighters will be assisting Azerbaijan in their long-standing conflict with neighboring Armenia.

“Sources, who did not want to be identified for security reasons, said that dozens of ‘National Army’ gangs based in the occupied areas of northern Syria, especially in Afrin and Azaz, crossed into Azerbaijan via Turkey today,” the ANHA report said.

The ANHA report said the fighters completed a two-month-long training camp before they were deployed to Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, ANHA alleges that the those who signed an agreement with Turkey will be paid $5,000 (USD) for a three to six month long deployment.

No further details were released by ANHA, nor have the Turkish authorities commented on these claims from the Kurdish-language newspaper.

Turkey has sent a large number of Syrian fighters to Libya to aid the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against the Libyan National Army (LNA).

This large-scale deployment of Syrian fighters to Libya has given the GNA forces a major boost, as they were able retake several important areas, including the Al-Watiyah Airbase and the northern outskirts of Tripoli city.