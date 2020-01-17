BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – Turkey blocked a NATO warship from entering the Black Sea region, the Nordic Monitor reported, citing a confidential Turkish military document.
“Ahead of the NATO Warsaw summit in 2016, Romania sought Turkey’s support for establishing a permanent NATO presence in the Black Sea region but was rejected by Ankara,” the report said.
According to Nordic Monitor, the minutes from the meeting revealed that Romania sought Turkey’s support for “its diplomatic initiative aimed at setting up a regional naval command under NATO’s Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM).”
The Nordic Monitor said the Turkish officials rejected the Romanian proposal since it did not comply with Ankara’s policy in the Black Sea.
Turkey has never commented on these allegations, nor has NATO; however, during this period of time, Russian and Turkish relations were being restored after the downing of a Russian Su-24 aircraft along the Turkish-Syrian border.
