BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Turkish Zaman newspaper reported that the authorities in Ankara took a new measure against Armenia within the framework of their support for Azerbaijan in Karabakh.

According to the report, Turkey recently banned the official websites of the Armenian government and its ministries on the Internet.

The Agos news site issued in the Turkish and Armenian languages ​​in Turkey, stated that it is no longer possible to access the websites of the official Armenian authorities in Turkey.

Turkey has not commented on these allegations.

Sources: RT, Zaman